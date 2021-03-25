Immigration Dept: Govt policy, procedure on hiring of foreign workers clear

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the government had fixed 15 source countries for foreign workers, adding that unskilled foreign workers from these countries were only allowed to work in 3D category sectors, such as in construction sites, oil palm plantations or as building cleaners. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The Immigration Department (JIM) has denied a media report saying that unclear government policies have attracted foreign workers to enter Malaysia legally or otherwise.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the policies and procedures for hiring foreign workers in the country are clear, with the source countries already fixed, besides the foreign workers are not eligible to apply for permanent resident status.

He said the government had fixed 15 source countries for foreign workers, adding that unskilled foreign workers from these countries were only allowed to work in 3D category (dirty, dangerous and difficult) sectors, such as in construction sites, oil palm plantations or as building cleaners.

The source countries are Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and India.

“Employers face difficulties getting locals to work in these sectors,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said up to December 31 last year, there were a total of 1.4 million foreign workers in the country with active Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS), adding that employers who did not comply with the stipulated policies would be prosecuted under the Immigration Act and Regulations.

“Every employer must renew their foreign workers’ PLKS annually and pay a levy according to the employment sector. The PLKS period has been set for 10 years and employers are given the option to continue for another three years with a higher levy rate,” he said.

The Immigration Department will continue to consistently intensify enforcement and document checks nationwide, he said, adding that a total of 1,197 enforcement operations had been implemented and 26,008 individuals checked since January 1. — Bernama