Perlis Umno to stay with central leadership, says Shahidan

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pic) said he did not have any problems with the top leadership and in fact has close ties with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, March 20 — Perlis Umno will continue to be loyal to the party’s top leadership and did not propose breaking from the party’s central leadership, said Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said he did not have any problems with the top leadership and in fact has close ties with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We (Perlis Umno) will continue to adhere to the earlier decision of the Umno Supreme Council which was not to form any political cooperation with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP,” he told reporters last night.

Yesterday, the media reported that Perlis Umno would break away from the central party leadership if it maintained the stand to end cooperation with Bersatu at the 2021 Umno Annual General Assembly scheduled at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said Perlis Umno will continue to support the PN government so as not to violate the agreement made by Umno during the formation of the PN government before this.

“I will support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin because he is the PN government, and I will also cooperate with PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) because I am the Perikatan Nasional Backbencher’s Club (PNBBC) chairman,” he said..

Shahidan also said for the time being, Perlis Umno will not be putting up any motions in the 2021 annual general assembly as he has not yet to receive any directive from central Umno. — Bernama