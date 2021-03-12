PM Muhyiddin scheduled to officiate Gerakan national conference tomorrow

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will officiate Gerakan’s 49th National Delegates Conference tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to officiate Gerakan’s 49th National Delegates Conference tomorrow.

In a statement today, Gerakan said the conference will be held in a hybrid manner which combines virtual and physical attendance at Dewan Wawasan Tun Dr Lim Keng Yaik, PGRM Tower here.

Gerakan was officially accepted as a member of Perikatan Nasional (PN) on February 11, after it received unanimous approval from the PN Supreme Council.

Previously, Gerakan secretary-general Mak Kah Keong reportedly said that the two-day conference would begin with the Pemuda and Wanita assemblies tonight.

It would be followed by the National Delegates Conference tomorrow whereby Gerakan President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai would deliver his welcoming speech before the inauguration by Muhyiddin.

The conference will discuss the proposal to amend the party’s constitution, including Article 5 and 6 pertaining to the party’s emblem and flag; and Article 9.1 to lower membership qualification from 18 to 16 years old.

Another proposed amendment is on Article 92.3, which is to allow any amendments to be submitted to the Registrar of Societies within 60 days of being passed by the National Delegates Conference, compared to 28 days currently.

In conjunction with the conference, Gerakan will also launch the Satu Hati Squad and hold a prize-giving ceremony for winners of the PGRM 2020 Anime Character Contest.

According to the statement, the conference will be held in compliance with the standard operating procedures of the movement control order. ― Bernama