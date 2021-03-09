Pandan wholesale market closed again until March 14 for sanitisation work

Seberang Perai Municiple Council personnel spray disinfectant at the temporary Seberang Jaya Wet Market on August 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — The Pandan wholesale market in Kangkar Tebrau here is closed again from 11 pm last night until March 14 following positive Covid-19 cases detected among its traders.

State Health director, Datuk Dr. Aman Rabu when contacted by Bernama tonight confirmed the matter.

According to him, the measure was taken under subsection 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to enable sanitisation to be carried out.

The market will operate again after sanitisation is completed.

On January 24, the market was closed due to the same incident. — Bernama