SDMC says 42 detainees in Sibu prison tested positive for Covid-19

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, March 7 — Forty-two detainees in Sibu Prison at Jalan Awang have tested positive for Covid-19, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) reported today.

SDMC said the detainees tested positive for the Covid-19 infection through an active case detection operation carried out by the Sibu Health Department on March 4.

“Based on the outcome of the screening process, 41 male detainees and one female detainee tested positive for Covid-19,” SDMC said in a statement.

It added that another detainee tested negative.

SDMC also said that Sarawak registered 201 positive cases today, with Sibu recording 75 new cases, followed by Kapit with 37, Bau (18), Miri (16), Kuching (12), Betong (9), Bintulu (8), Sri Aman (8), Serian (7), Selangau (3), Julau (2), Lundu (2) and one each in Meradong , Pusa, Samarahan and Sarikei.

This brings the cumulative total in the state to 11,096 cases.

SDMC said the state recorded 196 recoveries who were allowed to be discharged, with 118 from Sibu Hospital, Bintulu Hospital (22), Sarikei Hospital (22), Sarawak General Hospital (19), Kapit Hospital (10) and Miri Hospital (5).

Today’s recoveries bring the cumulative total to 8,595 or 77.46 per cent of the overall total in Sarawak.

SDMC said 2,377 other Covid-19 patients are still being treated in the government hospitals.

Meanwhile, 203 persons-under-investigation for Covid-19 were reported and placed in quarantine centres in the state.