Raja of Perlis grants audience to PM Muhyiddin during one-day visit

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (second left) and Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid (second right) poses for a picture with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, at Istana Arau in Perlis March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

ARAU, March 5 — Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid today granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman at Istana Arau, here.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil as well as their children Puteri Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah, Puteri Sharifah Farah Adriana and Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra were also in attendance.

During the audience, Muhyiddin also informed the royal family of the latest information on the country’s development, economy, Covid-19 situation and the ongoing national immunisation programme.

He then accompanied the ruler and the Raja Muda to perform Friday prayers at the State Mosque.

The Prime Minister, who is on a one-day working visit to Perlis, is scheduled to visit the Vaccine Administration Centre at Kampung Gial Health Clinic in Kangar before returning to Putrajaya. — Bernama