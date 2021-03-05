Muhyiddin hopes Perikatan coalition will stay together

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference after visiting the Vaccine Administration Centre at the Kampung Gial Health Clinic, Arau March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed hope that all political parties in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will remain together including during the upcoming general election.

The prime minister, however, said it was up to the respective party leaders to decide whether to be in or out.

“I think it is not a problem for the existing coalition to continue and to move forward as the people are satisfied with the current situation.

“Whatever it is, I leave it to the other party leaders. However, Alhamdulillah, in PN the situation is still strong,” he told reporters after visiting Perlis’ Vaccine Dispensing Centre at Kampung Gial Health Clinic, here.

He was asked to comment on a letter sent by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conveying the party’s decision not to cooperate with Bersatu in the upcoming general election.

Muhyiddin said, the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting was held yesterday and its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had issued an official statement on the party’s stance on the matter.

Muhyiddin said a meeting was held with PAS leadership and the party had stated its strong stance to remain in PN.

“We will adopt a plan and will continue to strengthen cooperation between the parties with the focus on the next election,” he said. — Bernama