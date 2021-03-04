In Kuantan, police arrest siblings over suspected murder of settler

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said following tip-offs from the public, the suspects, aged 26 and 34, were arrested while they were hiding in a hut at the Lembah Klau Dam in Raub, which is located about 30km from the scene, at 10.30am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUANTAN, March 4 — Police arrested two brothers today on suspicion of killing a settler in an altercation that took place at a house in Felda Mempaga 3, Bentong, about 188 kilometres from here, yesterday.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said following tip-offs from the public, the suspects, aged 26 and 34, were arrested while they were hiding in a hut at the Lembah Klau Dam in Raub, which is located about 30km from the scene, at 10.30am today.

“Preliminary investigations found that the 34-year-old suspect who lives with the victim had an argument around 2.15pm, and it is believed that the second suspect who lived nearby then came to help his brother.

“The second suspect is said to have become angry and kicked the victim on the chest, which led to the latter experiencing chest pain, and he vomited several times before collapsing, after which the two suspects fled the scene,” he said in a media statement here today.

Zaiham said the suspect’s wife contacted a nearby health clinic, but the victim was confirmed dead by a medical officer at the scene.

However, he said the cause of death of the victim would not be ascertained until the post-mortem was conducted at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

Zaiham said initial investigations also found that the two self-employed suspects tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine and possessed past drug-related offences.

Further investigations are being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the mandatory death penalty. — Bernama