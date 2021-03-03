RM24.7m spent on ‘Pakej Kita Selangor’ to assist those affected by MCO, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the amount benefited 108,545 Selangor residents and which covered six initiatives under the state government’s special package and which were fully implemented. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, March 3 — A sum of RM24.7 million has been spent by the state government through “Pakej Kita Selangor”, announced last January 20 to help those adversely affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the amount benefited 108,545 Selangor residents and which covered six initiatives under the state government’s special package and which were fully implemented.

“We have spent 32 per cent of the total allocation of over RM73 million announced recently. Six programmes have been fully implemented, namely, food packages for the frontliners comprising hospital staff and police and army personnel manning roadblocks, the #KitaSelangor flood aid for states affected by the calamity, and Yayasan Selangor study loan write-offs.

“Also, three months’ rental payment postponement for participants of the Skim Smart Sewa, rental exemption and postponement for the Program Perumahan Rakyat and Council Homes, as well as running of the Smart Selangor C5i Operations Centre (SSOC) and Smart Selangor Centre of Excellence (CoE2),” he said after launching and visiting the SSOC at Dewan Jubli Perak, today.

Amirudin said 14 remaining initiatives covering targeted screenings, transportation assistance for low-risk Covid-19 patients, food baskets, the E-Kitchen programme, Skim Niaga Darul Ehsan and other programmes were being carried out by the agencies involved.

On January 20, the Selangor government announced the “Pakej Kita Selangor” involving an allocation of RM73.87 million to help the people, especially those affected by re-implementation of the MCO from January 13.

Earlier, Amirudin said the setting up of the SSOC was for centralised data operations, control and command among agencies such as the State Disaster Management Unit, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor, state Department of Drainage and Irrigation, Department of Environment, District Offices and the local authorities.

“It places such important agencies involving their daily operations like bus services, waste collection and management of disasters such as pollution, open burning and floods to make it faster and more efficient.

“The SSOC can also provide feedback and the latest information on the state government’s efforts in tackling the ongoing pandemic through the Selangor Special Task Force for Covid-19 (STFC) which also operates here,” he added.

On the vaccine shots for frontliners, Amirudin said so far, more than 2,000 of them have received the first dose.

“The 68,677 recipients in the first phase in Selangor comprise 37,151 Ministry of Health personnel, 14,357 staff of private hospitals and clinics, and 17,169 non-health sector frontliners,” he said, adding that eight hospitals and 30 clinics were involved in this phase. — Bernama