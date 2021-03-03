Queen launches 100th online store under Tunku Azizah Handmade Market project

The launch of the latest store on the platform was made virtually. — Website screenshot

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, March 3 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today launched the 100th online store under the The Tunku Azizah Handmade Market (TTAHM) project.

Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) in a statement said Her Majesty launched the project on February 27 last year to help local craft entrepreneurs to market their own products online, in line with the current shopping trends.

Today’s 100th online store launch was conducted virtually and was the initiative of the Malaysian Creative Sewing Art Association in collaboration with Koperasi Dagang Seni Malaysia Berhad, read the statement.

Entrepreneurs who are also members of cooperatives, particularly those from the B40 segment could market their crafts via the online platform at www.sewingworld.com.my, it added. — Bernama