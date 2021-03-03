Nutrition labels must include sodium content from July 2022, says deputy health minister

Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the law, which was gazetted in July last year, was part of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) strategy to encourage the public to reduce salt intake. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — The government will make it mandatory to label sodium content on food packaging effective July 2022, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the law, which was gazetted in July last year, was part of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) strategy to encourage the public to reduce salt intake.

“We are currently giving a grace period to food industry operators to change their product labels before it (the law) is fully enforced,” he said after the ministry’s interactive session with media practitioners held in conjunction with World Salt Awareness Week here today.

Nutrition labels for products are currently required to include energy content, carbohydrates, total sugars, proteins, and fats.

Dr Noor Azmi said as people become more informed about sodium content in their food, it can help them make better choices and avoid contracting non-communicable diseases (NCDs), or keep them under control.

“The use of iodised salt is also emphasised to prevent iodine deficiency disorder (IDD), however, it must also be within the recommendation of fewer than five grams a day.

“Always read labels and compare sodium content before purchasing food, prioritise home-cooked dishes, and limit salt intake,” he said.

According to him, the MOH also began implementing the Universal Salt Iodisation Programme from January 1.

The use of iodised salt is among public health interventions to prevent and control health problems due to IDD, such as cognitive and physical growth disorders of infants and children, goiter, and fertility disorders. — Bernama