Jaycorp’s subsidiary halts operations after employees tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Jaycorp Bhd’s 60 per cent-owned furniture manufacturing joint venture Honsoar Jaycorp Cabinetry Sdn Bhd (HJCSB) has voluntarily suspended operations for 10 days for sanitation purposes after some of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

HJCSB found 28 workers had Covid-19 after conducting a Covid antigen test on its entire workforce, involving about 137 employees at the Sri Gading Industrial Park in Batu Pahat, Johor, yesterday, it said.

“The management does not expect any material impact to its financial performance,” Jaycorp said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The group, which is involved in businesses ranging from packaging to wood processing, derived more than half of its revenue from the furniture segment during the financial year ended July 31, 2020.

Jaycorp said this was the second time it had conducted an RTK-antigen test for its entire workforce.

“Those who tested positive have been quarantined in the premises approved by Health Ministry officials,” it said.

The company’s shares closed two sen higher at RM1.68 today. — Bernama