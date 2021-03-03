Five in van feared trapped after scaffolding collapses at flyover along MRR2

Posts being shared on social media show collapsed scaffolding and support beams at the scene of the incident, which caused further traffic congestion during the daily rush-hour crawl.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — At least five people are feared trapped after scaffolding collapsed at the work site of a flyover along the Ampang-bound route of the Middle Ring-Road 2 (MRR2) this evening.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it was alerted of the emergency at 5.58pm.

“According to the operations commander, rescuers confirmed the collapse of a bridge that is still under construction that is said to have crashed onto a factory van.

“Initial investigations showed that five people could be trapped within the factory van,” the department said in a statement.

Posts being shared on social media show collapsed scaffolding and support beams at the scene of the incident, which caused further traffic congestion during the daily rush-hour crawl.

Separately, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli Yahya confirmed the incident and said investigators were on site.

“The investigating officer is currently probing the incident. Bomba is currently trying to extract the victims,” he said briefly.

