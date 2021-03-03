CM urges Sabah assemblymen to focus on state security, health issues

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor urged all leaders and Sabahans in general to come together to preserve the peace and prosperity that the state currently enjoys. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, March 3 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor has urged all Sabah state representatives to focus on security and health issues, in addition to equipping themselves with knowledge in various fields.

He said this was important as elected representatives play a big role and bear a huge responsibility in ensuring the security and health of Sabahans in their respective constituencies.

“As leaders, we need to know about security matters so that we can always be alert about existing security threats or disease outbreaks in our constituencies and state.”

He said this in his speech at the security briefing (National Vaccination Programme) to state representatives at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Also present were deputy chief minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Sabah Industrial Development Minister; Sabah state assembly speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya; state secretary Datuk Safar Untong; and Sabah federal secretary, Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed.

Hajiji also urged all leaders and Sabahans in general to come together to preserve the peace and prosperity that the state currently enjoys.

Meanwhile, the Sabah government will be distributing the Covid-19 vaccine supply that it obtained a week ago throughout the state for the vaccination of frontliners and Sabahans through the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, he said. — Bernama