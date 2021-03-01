Putrajaya issues new SOPs for exhibitions, conferences in MCO zones

The new SOPs are applicable to events including travel fairs, trade fairs, travel marts, travel bazaars, and culture and arts carnivals. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The National Security Council (NSC) has released the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) for the tourism sector in states under the movement control order (MCO) specifically for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

The new SOPs are applicable to events including travel fairs, trade fairs, travel marts, travel bazaars, and culture and arts carnivals.

The operating hours for such events are between regular opening hours and a 10pm cutoff time. The limit on delegates, participants and visitors is set at 25 per cent of the premise’s capacity, with a maximum of 250 people per event or for every 1,000 square metre, whichever is lower.

The limit is also subject to the premise’s accessible capacity, so that physical distancing can be adhered to. Individuals must keep one metre apart, while the arrangements of seating and booth or exhibition tables must be at least two metres apart.

All common facilities in convention centres, exhibition halls, meeting rooms, conference halls and other areas of focus for delegates and visitors must be controlled and monitored by staff on duty to ensure the SOPs are followed at all times.

Every entry point must be equipped with body temperature scanners, MySejahtera QR codes, and hand sanitisers for the public’s usage. Information pertaining Covid-19 must be announced before, during and after programmes or events.

Similarly the cleaning and sanitisation process must be carried out before, during and after programmes or events. Both the event organiser and premise owner are responsible for ensuring visitors adhere to the SOPs, with any irregularity punishable under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Decontamination costs for the premise will be borne by both the organiser and the premise owner, per the set schedule as well as agreed upon by both parties.

A briefing must be conducted for an event’s suppliers and exhibitors at least one day before the event itself, regarding the management of exhibitions, the itinerary flow, as well as safety precautions before, during and after the event.

Both the event organiser and premise owner must ensure staff on duty, exhibitors, visitors and participants involved in the event continuously wear face masks or shields while on site.

On limitations the NSC said organisers must cap any programme at an event to a maximum of two hours, especially if it involves a group of people. Similarly the attendance of walk-in visitors should also be limited, with visitors over the age of 60 discouraged.

The usage of a time-based rotation system for those entering the premises, complete with digital signboards, is encouraged. “Happy Hour” events involving close proximity and touching before, during and after MICE business events are prohibited.

Any restaurant or cafe operating within the premises may only provide packed food or take-away services, with the required social distancing and a limit to the number of visitors at any given time.

In the event Covid-19 symptoms or infections occur, or to facilitate the investigation into plausible infections, the organiser must prepare an emergency response team to prepare and carry out the necessary course of action.

The organiser must likewise prepare Medical Aid and Treatment Area in the premise, per the SOPs laid out by the Health Ministry and the NSC.