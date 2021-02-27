Be ‘Buloh Cluster’ in Selangau, Suby brings number of active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak to 27

Medical personnel sanitising a section of a longhouse during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak in this file photo. — Photo courtesy of Borneo Post

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING Feb 27 — A new Covid-19 cluster was declared by the State Health Department today, which again involved longhouses.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update today said the cluster was identified as the Buloh Cluster in Selangau, Sibu.

It also disclosed that the cluster had emerged due to interactions in close quarters between residents of longhouses in the Sungai Buloh area in Selangau.

“This is a community cluster involving three longhouses in Sungai Buloh, Selangau, The index case is a 32-year-old local who was screened for experiencing symptoms on February 21. This case had been showing symptoms since Feb 17.

“The virus had spread due to people in the longhouses involved having conversations in close quarters. Following active detection and screening of close contacts to the index case, a total of 27 additional new positive cases were detected,” said SDMC in a statement.

It also revealed that as of today, a total 68 individuals have been screened out of which 28 positive cases were detected including the index case, 26 were tested negative and four others are still waiting for test results.

“All the 28 cases have been admited to Sibu Hospotal and Covid-19 low risk quarantine and assessment centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment,” added the statement.

Following the announcement of the latest cluster, there are now 27 active Covid-19 clusters throughout Sarawak.

A total 26 new cases were recorded under the Gelong Cluster in Kapit, bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 176 cases. This came after 223 individuals were screened, of which 47 were tested negative with none awaiting test results.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster (Betong) recorded 17 new cases today which brings the total number of cases under this cluser to 52. A total 300 individuals under this cluser have been screened so far, of which 179 were tested negative and 69 awaiting test results.

Five new cases were recorded under Emperoh Jambu Cluster (Kuching) which brings the tota to 160 cases. A total 600 individuals have been screened under this cluser, of which 300 were negative and 140 still wait for test results.

Only one new case was recorded under Sungai Bakong Cluster (Meradong), bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 141 cases. This was after 747 individuals had been screened, with 500 tested negative and 106 waiting for test result.

There were no new cases recorded under the other clusters namely Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Jalan Green Cluster (Kuching), Kejatau Cluster (Sri Aman), Jan Yong Cluster (Kapit), Geronggang Cluster (Sibu), Mas Merah Cluster (Sibu), Univista Cluster (Samarahan), Sungai Maong Cluster (Kuching), Kidurong Dua Cluster (Bintulu), Nanga Lijan Cluster (Julau), Seruas Cluster (Julau), Sebangkoi Cluster (Sri Aman), Jun Heng Cluster (Bintulu), Bintang Daily Cluster (Meradong), Jalan Pengiran Cluster (Matu), Tabong Cluster (Bau), Indah Riang Cluster (Kuching), Bedayan Cluster (Serian), Bukit Sekubong Cluster (Sebauh), Jelita Cluster (Miri) and Pasai Cluster (Sibu).

There were also no new cases under the Tangab Sub-Cluster in Subis. — Borneo Post