Perak police bust wild drug party involving fellow officers in Ipoh

Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (centr) holds up drugs seized at the state police headquarters in Ipoh February 26, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, Feb 26 — Perak police broke up several drug syndicates around the state this week, including a party involving six of their fellow officers here.

State police chief Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the Perak narcotics criminal investigation department arrested six policemen, five women and three Indonesian women during a raid early this morning.

“At about 1.30am today, police raided an apartment in Ipoh and arrested six policemen, including a senior police officer, from the state police department and eight women.

“All the suspects are aged between 20 and 40,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters here.

Mior said that all but one policeman tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine consumption.

“However, no drugs were confiscated during the operation. We will proceed with remanding them,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mior gave an assurance that the officers arrested will face the full brunt of the law.

He also announced another 17.5kg drug find off Pangkor yesterday, estimated worth RM700,000.

He recounted that a fisherman in Manjung spotted a sack floating in the sea off Pangkor yesterday at around 9.45am and reported the discovery to the police who found 17 packets of methamphetamine with an estimate weight of 17.5kg hidden among 20 green Guanyinwang tea packets.

He said the remaining three packets were damaged due to exposure in the water.

No arrests have been made in that case so far, he added.

Mior announced two drug busts in Taiping and Ipoh last Wednesday.

“Police raided a house in Kg Baru, Kamunting, Taiping at around 1am and arrested two men aged 35 and 26 for the possession of heroin and syabu drugs.

“Police confiscated a total of 110 packets of heroin weighing 240 grams and syabu weighing 6.77 grams,” he said.

He said the total value of the drugs seized were RM9,077.

“Police have also seized a car and motorcycle worth a total of RM33,000 belonging to the suspects,” he added.

Meanwhile for the case in Ipoh, Mior said police conducted surveillance near the Symphony Business Park area on Wednesday around 2pm.

“During the surveillance, police arrested a 40-year-old man who was riding a Honda Wave motorcycle at around 4pm at the area.

“The suspect tried to fled, but police managed to detain him. Upon checking, police recovered 10 plastics of heroin drugs weighing 4,490 grams,” he said.

“The drugs were worth RM157,500,” he added.