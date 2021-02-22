Covid-19: Over 4,000 armed forces health staff to be inoculated first, says Health Services Division inspector general

A convoy of DHL Express vehicles carry the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine with police escort from Cargo Village in KLIA, February 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — More than 4,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) health staff are expected to be given priority to receive the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first phase of the national immunisation programme.

Covid-19 Vaccine Strategic Committee acting chairman and Inspector General of MAF’s Health Services Division Brig Gen Datuk Dr Rosman Ab Rahman said 4,680 doses of the vaccine were received by MAF today.

“The vaccination (for the health staff) will be done after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is scheduled to be inoculated this Wednesday.

“We are still planning (about) who will receive the vaccine. (However), priority is given to MAF health staff, frontliners, and those working in red zones, while personnel working in key areas are also among those being considered for the time being,” he said.

He was speaking during a press conference after witnessing the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital in Wangsa Maju here, today.

Meanwhile, MAF Health Services Division Pharmacy director Brig Gen Datuk Dr A Halim Basari said phase one of the immunisation programme was specifically for staff under MAF and the Ministry of Defence, while phases two and three would include family members and dependents of the staff, as well as MAF veterans.

He said MAF would receive a total of 84,240 doses in six deliveries until the end of March.

Meanwhile, in Kota Baru, the Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the state’s police contingent is set to receive a total of 3,922 doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday (February 24).

He said the first phase of the immunisation programme would involve 1,430 personnel in the state, with inoculations to be carried out at 13 locations. — Bernama