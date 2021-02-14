Finance minister tells traders to make full use of govt funding to start online businesses

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the Digital and Multimedia Learning Programme Centre in Jempol, February 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

JEMPOL, Feb 14 — Traders should make full use of funds provided by the government to market their products online, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said while the movement control order (MCO) was being enforced to curb Covid-19 transmission, they should utilise all possible opportunities to generate income.

“Today I visited entrepreneurs under the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) ... and to see how the small and medium sized businesses are doing and what they have achieved.

My advice to these entrepreneurs during the MCO is to take advantage of the opportunities available to start an online business and not to be disheartened. We have seen how the pandemic has increased sales for online companies, as consumers have turned to online shopping.”

He said this when met by reporters today after visiting two entrepreneurs under the Additional Economic Activity (AET) programme in Kampung Serting Ilir. Also present was Risda chairman Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif.

The Risda AET project was initiated to encourage entrepreneurship and help increase smallholders’ income through product, marketing and knowledge delivery,

Tengku Zafrul later officiated the Digital and Multimedia Learning Programme Centre here, which provides internet facilities for Home Teaching and Learning (PdPR) needs.

During his working visit to Jempol district, the finance minister also handed over tablets to 20 primary and secondary school students from low-income families (B40).

Nurul Azma Shafiqah Khairul Azhar, who manages the centre said, currently the centre is equipped with seven laptops and a smart television for PdPR use.

“The centre began operating last week to specially cater to families with several school-aged children who lack devices for learning via PdPR.

“The response has been encouraging and the centre could accommodate a maximum of 10 students while maintaining physical distancing,” she said, adding that it opens Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm. — Bernama