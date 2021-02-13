SDMC: Sarawak will be placed under CMCO from Feb 15 to March 1. — file pic

KUCHING, Feb 13 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be enforced throughout the state, from February 15 to March 1, the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

The enforcement of CMCO will include the districts of Sibu, Selangau, Kanowit, Kapit and Song which is currently under movement control order (MCO) until February 15.

The districts of Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit have been placed under MCO since January 16 will end on February 15 while the districts of Kapit and Song were placed under MCO from February 2.

SDMC, in a statement, said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the CMCO can be obtained from the state security committee website.

The committee reminded that inter-zone travel in the state is still disallowed, except with the permits issued by the police.

SDMC said economic activities such as wet market, wholesale market, farmers’ market and night market are still not allowed to operate in districts declared as red zones, until further notice.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 152 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 6,425 since the first case was registered in March last year.

Sibu district registered the highest with 45 cases, Subis (33), Kapit (23), Julau (11), Song (10), Bintulu (8), Miri (8), Beluru (4), Kuching (3), Dalat (2), Samarahan (2), Bau (1), Belaga (1) and Meradong (1).

The committee said a total of 1,785 Covid-19 patients are still being treated in government hospitals as of noon today.