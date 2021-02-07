Malawati Stadium turns into Covid Assessment Centre

At the CAC, Covid-19 patients will be assessed before they are sent to the hospital, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Serdang or ordered to undergo quarantine at home. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — The Malawati Stadium, here, will start operating as a Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) for Petaling district beginning tomorrow.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the CAC at the stadium, which would be able to accommodate more patients, would replace the one at the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) Hall at SS15.

“The CAC at MPSJ Hall only has a capacity of 500 patients a day, while the Malawati Stadium can accommodate up to 1,500 patients... the decision is made due to the increasing number of new cases in the Petaling district,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the CAC at Malawati Stadium would operate on Monday to Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday.

At the CAC, Covid-19 patients will be assessed before they are sent to the hospital, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Serdang or ordered to undergo quarantine at home, he added.

Besides the one at Malawati Stadium, he said, there are also CACs operating in eight other districts, namely Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Kuala Langat.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama at the Malawati Stadium found staff of the Petaling District Health Office, Shah Alam City Council and the Civil Defence Department, making preparations to ensure the CAC can operate smoothly tomorrow. — Bernama