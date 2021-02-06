HRDF launces new e-learning hub e-LATiH to provide unlimited free training courses for Malaysians starting Feb 6

All Malaysians especially job seekers are encouraged to access the free online training courses at HRDF's e-LATIH portal. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — A new e-learning hub, e-LATiH, was launched by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) as part of its effort to assist Malaysians during this difficult period of combating Covid-19 to enable the people prepare for the future by accessing hundreds of skill development and educational based content.

A collaborative effort between HRDF and Go1, one of the largest international e-learning aggregators, HRDF said the e-LATiH will be available to all Malaysians starting from February 6, 2021 until Feb 5, 2022.

All Malaysians especially job seekers are encouraged to access the free online training courses at https://elatih.hrdf.com.my/.

“Through this collaboration, the e-LATiH will benefit Malaysians with free access to more than 200 industry-driven training courses customised to the needs of the Malaysian industry. As these courses are provided by an international non-profit aggregator, the courses for now are in English,” it said in a joint statement issued by HRDF and Human Resources Ministry, here today.

HRDF is expected to add more content in the coming weeks in various languages including Bahasa Melayu.

Human Resources Minister, Datuk Seri M Saravanan said this initiative was crafted to encourage Malaysians to adopt learning and knowledge acquisition as part of their everyday routine.

“Malaysians have to continue to strive in a world that has become exceedingly competitive, pointing out that only those who prepare for the future are setting a foundation for future success,” he said.

Meanwhile, HRDF chief executive Datuk Shahul Hameed said although HRDF was first set up to service its levy paying stakeholders, the e-LATiH platform is HRDF’s way of giving back to all Malaysians.

“As the custodian of training and development in Malaysia we want to add value and add to the current skill sets of every Malaysian”, he said.

He said employees and individuals will have the opportunity to select their preferred and relevant courses from skill development to personal growth online training courses. — Bernama