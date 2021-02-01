Home-based teaching and learning: Three ministries to collaborate to solve challenges faced by Orang Asli students, says deputy minister

Orang Asli students Mohd Zakuan bin Zulkifli, and twins Norsuhayla Alya binti Zulkifli and Mohd Shadad bin Zulkifli take turns completing their homework using one handphone in Kampung Orang Asli Ulu Legong in Kedah, January 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

TAPAH, Feb 1 — Three ministries — the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB), Education Ministry (MOE) and Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) — will collaborate to resolve problems related to the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions faced by the Orang Asli students.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the collaboration is aimed to address two problems identified, namely, poor internet access and lack of devices such as computers and smartphones.

“If we (KPLB) are instructed to assist the other two ministries, we will go on the ground and assist the Orang Asli students so that they don't lag in their studies.

“I believe any decision or announcement will be made by the Education Minister in finding solutions to the matter,” he told reporters after the Community Surveillance Empowerment programme, and distribution of 69 food baskets to Orang Asli community here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said that the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) has distributed food baskets to 140 household heads at Kampung Batu 6 settlement here on January 20, following the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) until February 3. — Bernama