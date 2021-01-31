Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in online donation drive to fund PPE

University Malaya verified the donation drive when some users on Twitter questioned the authenticity of tweets sharing links to the page.— Screenshot from Lazada

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The government-funded Universiti Malaya Medical Centre has joined an online donation platform hosted by Lazada to raise funds to purchase personal protective equipment.

The hospital formerly known as University Hospital is seeking donations ranging from RM50 to RM500 that will be used to purchase the protective gear for its frontliners dealing with Covid-19.

Under the LazadaForGood programme, the e-commerce firm will also donate RM1 for every RM4 donated to the entities listed.

Universiti Malaya also verified the donation drive when some users on Twitter questioned the authenticity of tweets sharing links to the page.

Others also questioned the state of government funding for public hospitals tasked with leading Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19, asking why UMMC has had to resort to seeking public donations for items such as PPE.