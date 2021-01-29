Ministry grants exemption for driving, vehicle licence renewal until March 31 due to MCO

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that drivers are still required to have a valid motor vehicle insurance and display their e-cover notes on their vehicles or present it to traffic enforcement personnel upon request. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Ministry of Transport today granted exemptions to all private vehicle owners from renewing their Motor Vehicle Licenses (LKM) and Competent Driving Licenses (CDL) from February 1 to March 31 this year.

However, its Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that drivers are still required to have a valid motor vehicle insurance and display their e-cover notes on their vehicles or present it to traffic enforcement personnel upon request.

“The Ministry notes the public feedback received from private vehicle owners whose LKM (other than for commercial use) and CDL (exclusive of Vocational Licenses) will be expiring during the movement control order (MCO) implemented nationwide except in the state of Sarawak.

“This is due to the temporary service limits placed on the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), and Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) offices/outlets in Sabah and Sarawak in compliance with the MCO implemented from January 13, 2021,” he said in a statement.

“To alleviate public concerns regarding the expiration of their licences and to comply with the health standard operating procedures as implemented by the National Security Council to prevent crowding in public places, the Ministry will reintroduce the exemption under the Motor Vehicle (Exemptions) Rules,” he added.

At the moment, Wee said that available services are provided only to trade-related transactions for Commercial Vehicles and Vocational Licenses (GDL and PSV) renewal only.

“The public is also encouraged to make use of online platforms provided by JPJ and other related business partners to renew their LKM and CDL,” he said.

He also pointed out that holders of expired LKM and CDL licences must renew their relevant licences within 30 days until April 30 after the exemption period.

“The exemption does not apply to owners of commercial vehicles’ road tax and holders of Vocational Licenses (PSV/GDL) as their related renewal services are permitted under the Schedule of Essential Services (Distribution Trading) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) Regulations 2021.

“Renewal for these services can be done at all JPJ, APAD, Sabah CVLB and Sarawak CVLB offices throughout the MCO period. All Puspakom inspection centres are also open to cater for the relevant services.

“During the MCO, we continue to advise the public to stay safe on the roads by driving responsibly and complying with all travel SOPs as announced by the MKN,” he said.