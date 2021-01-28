SDMC: Sarawak reports one more Covid-19 death, bringing number of fatalities to 35

Sarawak reports 171 new Covid-19 positive cases today and one death. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 28 ― Sarawak today reported one more death from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the viral infection in the state to 35.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the latest fatality was case No. 2,047, a 79-year-old local woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Jan 13 for fever.

“The screening test done at the hospital also found the patient to be positive for Covid-19. Her health condition worsened and she died on Jan 27,” JPBN said in a statement..

Meanwhile, 171 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Sarawak today, namely, in Sibu (77 cases), Miri (43), Dalat (25), Bintulu (12), Kuching (10), Betong (2), Kapit (1) and Lundu (one), bringing the total number in the state to 3,945. ― Bernama