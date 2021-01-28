‘Love u olls!’: Prasarana chairman Tajuddin thanks medical staff, family and friends after Covid-19 recovery

Tajuddin expressed his gratitude to the medical workers who treated him during his hospital stay. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital today, after recovering from his Covid-19 infection.

Taking to Facebook, Tajuddin is also Pasir Salak MP, an Umno supreme council member and Umno’s Pasir Salak division chief, expressed his gratitude to the medical workers who treated him during his hospital stay.

“Alhamdulillah, praise to Allah as I was discharged this morning.

“Thank you so much to the doctors and nurses of Ward 9D, Sungai Buloh Hospital, my family and the many friends for their moral support and prayers. Love u olls!!!” he posted on his page.

Tajuddin had on January 12 attended a press conference together with Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, who on January 19 confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 18.

Umno blogger Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who attended the same January 12 press conference, had on January 14 announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following Zaharin’s confirmation, Nazri then decided to go for a screening, after which he received a positive result, followed by Tajuddin later.