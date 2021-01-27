Ismail Sabri: HR Ministry screened 7,541 foreign workers, found 153 with Covid-19 yesterday

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Human Resources Ministry recorded 7,541 foreign workers as having undergone the mandatory Covid-19 screening yesterday.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of this number, 153 tested positive for Covid-19.

“Cumulatively since December 1, 2020, approximately 225,950 foreign workers hired by 9,132 employers have undergone screenings for Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

Of this number, Ismail said 4,386 tested positive while the remainder 221,564 are negative. 876 health clinics are involved in the screening process.

“The screenings are in line with the government’s orders mandating all foreign workers, especially in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, KL Federal Territories, dan Labuan, to undergo the tests, with the costs borne by their respective employers,” he said.