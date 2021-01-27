EPF Jalan Raja Laut branch reopens from Friday

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will resume counter services at its Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur branch on Friday (January 29).

In a statement today, it said that to ensure the safety and health of its members and staff, the EPF will continue to enforce the following SOPs at its branches nationwide.

The EPF said members’ visits can only be made via the Janji Temu Online facility through the website www.kwsp.gov.my and all of them must go through a temperature screening and check in via MySejahtera prior to entering the branch premises as well as observe physical distancing measures.

“To minimise contact risk, members are encouraged to transact online via i-Akaun and only be present at branches if there is a necessity,” it said.

The EPF said all counter services nationwide will be operating from 8.30am until 3pm beginning February 1, 2021 until further notice.

“While playing our role to curb the spread of Covid-19, the EPF would like to thank members for their patience and understanding as we look to serve with the best of our ability through physical and electronic channels. We regret any inconvenience caused,” it noted. — Bernama