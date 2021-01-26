Sabah greenlights RM150m to repair 41 flood-damaged roads

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (left) observes repair work on a damaged stretch of road between Penampang and Tambunan January 26, 2021. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 26 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has approved an emergency allocation of RM150 million to repair 41 roads damaged in the statewide floods two weeks ago.

The state government will also request more funding from Putrajaya to repair infrastructure that comes under federal jurisdiction.

“I’ve asked the relevant departments to expedite the process so that repair works could start as soon as possible.

“We must address this issue because it has brought about enormous hazards and difficulties to road users as well as adversely impacted the rakyat’s livelihood,” Hajiji told reporters after inspecting one of the damaged roads between Penampang and Tambunan here today.

An assessment by the Public Works Department (PWD) found 15 roads severely damaged and totally impassable, 11 roads partially cut off and another 15 damaged but still usable.

According to Hajiji, 37 of the 41 damaged roads are under state jurisdiction and the remaining four are under the federal government’s purview.

Repairing the Penampang–Tambunan road is estimated to cost RM5 million.

The other roads that are totally impassable are: Jalan Nangoh – Paitan – Kanibongan, Jalan Apin Apin – Bundu Kampung Tiga, Jalan Montenior – Hologilat, Jalan Bilangau Darat, Jalan Liu Malubang, Jalan Telaga (bridge collapsed), Jalan Rukom Kibuluh, Jalan Suang Duyung, Jalan Mengkubau Laut, Jalan Pinuludan, Jalan Pinampadan and Jalan Bungaliou – Longkou Lama – Timbok.

The prolonged rain that began on January 11 caused severe flooding in the west coast of Sabah and the interior districts as well as numerous landslides, displacing communities and causing damages to properties and crops amounting to RM130 million.

Also present today at the inspection was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is Tambunan state assemblyman, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and PWD director Ali Ahmad.