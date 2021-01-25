Seremban Umno denies urging Zahid to step down

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Jan 25 — Seremban Umno today denied having urged Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as Umno president.

Its chief, Mustafa Salim, said the banner demanding Ahmad Zahid to resign which was put up in Sikamat here allegedly by the Seremban Umno, was actually a political provocation by certain quarters.

“It was such an unethical act and a political provocation by certain quarters aiming at creating disharmony among Umno leadership at the central and divisional levels for the sake of their respective political interests.

“Seremban Umno stands firm in upholding the party’s constitution and defending its presidential institution,” he said in a statement here today.

He said two police reports had been lodged at the Seremban and Sikamat police stations over the matter today. — Bernama