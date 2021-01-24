North Seberang Prai traders slapped with warning notices for not complying with MCO SOP

Police man a roadblock along the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang January 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, Jan 24 — As many as 35 roadside hawkers and traders in North Seberang Perai have been issued warning notices for failing to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said based on monitoring and checks, there were some clothes traders who tried to open their premises for business, although morning and night markets were not allowed to operate.

“So far, 20 clothes traders have been issued warnings to close their premises or stalls till the National Security Council (NSC) and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) allows them to open for business.

“The police will continue to monitor the situation to ensure all parties, especially traders, comply with the NSC’s directives and the SOPs set during the enforcement of the MCO as we want to curb the spread of Covid-19. Those without urgent matters to attend to, should stay at home,” he told reporters here today.

He had earlier led a team of police, MBSP enforcement personnel and Health Ministry officials to conduct an SOP inspection at the Apollo Raja Uda public market in Butterworth and the Penaga fishermen’s market.

Besides, Noorzainy said 15 roadside hawkers near the Penaga fishermen’s market would be issued notices to cease operations for failing to comply with the SOP and for not trading in their proper locations, causing traffic congestion in the area.

He said the roadside hawkers’ actions could contribute to the spread of Covid-19 because visitors were not practicing physical distancing and there were no clear entry and exits, adding that they also failed to provide temperature scanners. — Bernama