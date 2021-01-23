Malaysian woman sole new community Covid-19 case in Singapore on Friday

The Malaysian was placed on quarantine on January 18, adding that on January 20, she was tested for Covid-19 even though she was asymptomatic. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that a 26 year-old female Malaysian was the sole case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection reported in the republic on Friday.

Labelled as Case 59522, the woman works as a sales person at BS Industrial & Construction Supply Pte Ltd, said the ministry in its full data released here late last night.

The ministry said she is a co-worker of Case 59429, a 39 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a sales personnel at the same place.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on January 18, it said.

The Malaysian was placed on quarantine on January 18 when Case 59429 was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection, said the ministry, adding that on January 20, she was tested for Covid-19 even though she was asymptomatic.

“Her test came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). Her serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection,” said the MOH.

She is now part of the Case 59429 cluster which has a total of eight confirmed cases including four other Malaysians.

So far there are a total of six clusters in the city-state.

As of noon Friday, Singapore recorded a total of 15 new cases, of which 14 were imported, and only one locally transmitted case, bringing the total number of infections to 59,250.

Among the 14 imported cases was a 61-year old Singaporean man who returned from Malaysia and he is symptomatic. — Bernama