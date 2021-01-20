Sabah to seek federal allocation to repair collapsed Taman Kinabalu car park after landslide, says deputy CM

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Sabah will request for an allocation from the Federal government to repair the parking area at Taman Kinabalu, Kundasang which collapsed in a landslide this morning.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the main road which connects Kota Kinabalu to Ranau, will be affected in the future if it is not repaired immediately.

“The Sabah Works Ministry will also prepare an estimated cost for the repair works and submit it to the Federal government,” he said in a statement here today.

Bung Moktar, who is also the Sabah Works Minister, said the repair works needed to be done immediately because the area is a tourist attraction and the parking lot was used by visitors visiting Taman Kinabalu.

The landslide about 100 metres wide was believed to have been triggered by the incessant rain over the past few days in the Ranau district. No one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, commenting on the landslide last night involving the road between Paitan to Kinabungan which has caused structural damage to the Paitan Water Treatment plant, Bung Moktar said the Public Works Department will use emergency allocation to repair the road.

“So far, from the report I received only the staff quarters was damaged in the landslide on Tuesday while the Paitan water treatment plant is still functioning,” he added. — Bernama