MCO 2.0: Perlis suspends all mosque, surau activities

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the decision on the matter was made after receiving the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, Jan 20 — All group activities at mosques and surau in Perlis, including congregational prayers will be temporarily halted during the movement control order (MCO) which will be implemented beginning this Friday (January 22).

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today said the decision on the matter was made after receiving the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

“The decision was also made following advice from the Health Ministry on the current developments related to the Covid-19 spread and the reimplementation of the MCO in the state.

“Friday prayer are allowed but the number of people in the congregation is subject to the capacity of the mosques and should not be less than three,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also MAIPs president said as for the five daily obligatory prayers, only five committee members of the mosques are allowed for each prayer at one single time.

He said that all mosques must also ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) set are strictly observed including conducting cleaning and disinfecting works.

Friday prayer and other congregational prayers will not be allowed if the mosques fail to comply with the SOP, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin added. — Bernama