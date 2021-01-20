Gloves not required, Ismail Sabri says after online video of police fining shop worker (VIDEO)

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a media conference on the development of movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysians are not required to wear gloves under the National Security Council’s standard operating procedures for the movement control orders, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today.

The senior defence minister said this when responding to a Twitter post, which carried a video that appeared to show police personnel issuing compounds to a shop worker as part of their SOP compliance checks.

“There is no SOP for gloves!” Ismail Sabri said.

In the video, a policeman could be seen asking the store worker why she had not worn rubber gloves.

The video later cuts to the policeman explaining to the worker that the compound notice was being issued for a failure to wear the gloves as well as for not recording patrons’ temperatures prior to entry.

Tiada SOP pakai glove! — Ismail Sabri (@IsmailSabri60) January 20, 2021

The government has repeatedly amended the SOPs for the various movement control orders despite reusing the same names for these.

For instance, the current MCO is significantly more lax than the version imposed in March 2020 even though both share the same name.

Last year, confusion over MySejahtera registrations at fuel stations also forced Ismail Sabri to publicly contradict the police who insisted that this was necessary even if visitors did not enter the premises.