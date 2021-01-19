Man charged with stabbing younger brother in Kuala Lumpur

An unemployed man was charged at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur today with stabbing his younger brother with a pair of scissors. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — An unemployed man was charged at the Sessions Court here today with stabbing his younger brother with a pair of scissors, last week.

The accused, Muhammad Miqail Cheam Abdullah, 35, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

He was charged with having voluntarily caused grievous hurt to Cheam Tong Yee, 31, at a flat in Cheras here, at 4.15pm on January 13, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

It is understood that Tong Yee, who works as an information technology technician, was stabbed on the arms, shoulders, chest and thighs and is in stable condition in a private hospital near here.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri prosecuted while Muhamad Miqail was unrepresented.

Kamarudin then allowed the accused a bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set March 1 for the accused to appoint a lawyer and to submit documents.

The court also ordered the accused not to harass or stay in the same house as the victim, and to surrender his passport to the court as well as to report at the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case. — Bernama