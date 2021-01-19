Domestic Trade Ministry seizes over 5,000kg of wheat flour from wholesaler’s premises in Penang

Flour is in demand due to increased home baking during the pandemic. — Picture courtesy of tataks / IStock.com

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The Penang branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized over 5,000 kilogrammes (kg) of wheat flour from a wholesaler during an operation at a premise, yesterday.

KPDNHEP Timur Laut district enforcement chief Ahmad Ahrazzuddin Ahmad Hamdan said the wholesaler is suspected of hoarding the controlled item in excess of the amount permitted.

“The wheat flour found at the premises weighed 12 tonnes. Wholesalers are only allowed to store as much as seven tonnes of wheat flour at a time,” he said today.

According to him, the wholesaler claimed that the surplus was in preparation of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

Ahmad Ahrazzuddin said the owners of the premises violated Regulation 9, Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possessing controlled goods in excess of the limits as stated in the (operating) licence.

“This case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which provides a fine of up to RM1 million or a jail term of up to three years or both, while companies can be fined not more than RM2 million, if convicted, “ he said. — Bernama