A week into MCO 2.0, Malaysia records 3,631 Covid-19 infections today, with daily new cases topping 3,000 five days in a row

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Malaysia recorded 3,631 Covid-19 cases today, despite several states nationwide being under a renewed movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0 for almost a week now.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country’s cumulative cases now stand at 165,371, making today the fifth consecutive day where new infections have exceeded the 3,000-cases mark since January 14.

“All cases today were local infections, except for seven, which were imported. Selangor continues to lead with 1,199 cases today (33 per cent),” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Today’s figure means there are currently 39,464 active cases nationwide, while 238 patients have been admitted to intensive care, 96 of whom need breathing assistance.

There were also another 14 deaths today, bringing the country’s death toll from the coronavirus to 619.

