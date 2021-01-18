E-Bazaar 11.11 Mega Sales campaign rakes in RM1.04b for Selangor, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the online sales campaign through Shopee and Lazada attracted the participation of 73,791 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), of which 26,744 were newcomers in e-commerce. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 — The Selangor E-Bazaar 11.11 Mega Sales campaign held from October 26 until December 15, 2020 generated a sales value of RM32.06 million, triggering a ripple effect on the state’s economy amounting to RM1.04 billion.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the online sales campaign through Shopee and Lazada attracted the participation of 73,791 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), of which 26,744 were newcomers in e-commerce.

“This number (new SMEs venturing into e-commerce) shows a 267 per cent increase from our initial target of 10,000 new participations in the campaign. It indicates that many SMEs have benefited through the campaign.

“The Selangor E-Bazaar 11.11 Mega Sales campaign proves that traders who shifted their business approach towards digitisation earn lucrative returns,” he told a virtual press conference today on the success of the campaign.

State Investment, Industry and Trade, and Selangor SMEs exco Datuk Teng Chang Khim also joined the press conference.

The campaign was the second after the Selangor E-Bazaar Raya organised by the state government in May, 2020 to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Amirudin, for the two campaigns organised by the state government, SMEs generated a ripple effect on the economy amounting to RM1.39 billion through direct sales totalling RM43.76 million from vouchers worth RM3 million by the Selangor government.

He said Selangor was the first state to use digital platforms when the first movement control order was imposed in March last year.

To help the affected SMEs, he said the state government introduced the Selangor Economic Recovery Plan with an allocation of RM600,000 for the Selangor E-Kitchen programme; Selangor E-Bazaar Raya campaign (RM1 million); and RM2 million each for the Selangor E-Bazaar 11.11 campaign and the “Nak Bercuti? Pusing Selangor Dulu” campaign to revive the tourism sector.

“We want to produce a symbiotic ecosystem for the people of Selangor. Based on the principle of ‘no one will be left behind’, digitisation is not confined to the middle class and upper class but for the whole population in this state.

“The state government and agencies involved have allocated RM369 million to ensure realisation of Selangor’s Smart State and Digitalisation agenda,” he said. — Bernama