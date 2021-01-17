Report: Human resources minister asked to quarantine, after aide who attended same NSC meeting tests Covid-19 positive

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan has been asked to self-quarantine, as he is categorised as a close contact of his aide who tested positive three days after both attended the same National Security Council (NSC) special meeting on Wednesday, a report said.

Citing a January 16 letter to Saravanan from his ministry’s management services division, news portal Malaysiakini noted that the minister was informed that his political secretary was confirmed to have tested positive on January 16 for Covid-19.

“As such, contact tracing has identified you as a close contact because you were involved in an NSC special meeting on January 13, which was also attended by the patient.

“You are asked to immediately self-quarantine effective January 16 until 22 to break the transmission of Covid-19,” Malaysiakini quoted the letter as saying.

According to Malaysiakini, the NSC special meeting on Covid-19 is held daily and is typically chaired by the prime minister and attended by ministers and senior civil servants.

Many politicians have tested positive in recent weeks, including Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (January 9), fellow ministers Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (January 10) and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (January 12) and deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (January 13).

Also testing positive in the same timeframe are Dengkil Assemblyman Adhif Shan Abdullah (on December 26), Kelantan’s Nenggiri elected representative Ab Aziz Yusoff and Gua Musang Umno youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani (both January 9), Kelantan’s Galas state assemblyman (Adun) Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11), Johor’s Parit Yaani state assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12), Kelantan’s Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13), PAS vice-president and Dewan Negara lawmaker Idris Ahmad (January 15). Others who had tested positive recently include Tengku Razaleigh’s personal officer Mohd Lokman Abdul Ghani and Gua Musang deputy Wanita chief Ruhaida Abdul Hamid.

Last October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad and Deputy Environment and Water Minister and Dewan Negara lawmaker Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad tested positive for the virus.

Other politicians such as state assemblymen in Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Sabah and the political secretary to the higher education minister were also among those who tested positive for Covid-19 last year.