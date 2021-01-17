Azmin: Miti’s flood relief mission in Kota Tinggi approved by National Security Council

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaking at the Miti 2019 Excellent Service Awards Ceremony at the Miti Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 17 — The flood relief mission by the International Trade and Industry Ministry in this district was carried out with permission and approval from the National Security Council (MKN), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the ministry had submitted a letter to MKN regarding the post-flood mission, which also involved its agencies.

“Post-flood is a very crucial time for the government to help the victims such as in cleaning their houses and providing other assistance for them to survive.

“The MKN has given the approval for the mission to carry on with strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told reporters at the Kota Tinggi Social Welfare Department’s office here, today.

He was asked whether the mission has obtained permission for interstate travel, which is prohibited throughout the country following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO.

Mohamed Azmin said he frequently reminded the team to always comply with the SOP such as maintaining physical distance and using face masks.

Earlier, the mission, in collaboration with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, handed over basic necessities to flood victims and cleaned up several areas affected by the flood. — Bernama