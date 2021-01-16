Bukit Mertajam MP asks if MySalam takaful insurance for M40 no longer valid

MySalam was introduced by the previous Pakatan Harapan government to provide the M40 and B40 earners with health insurance. — Screenshot of MySalam website

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — DAP’s Steven Sim asked the government today to explain the absence of middle income earners from among those listed as recipients of the MySalam takaful insurance.

He asked if this meant M40 income earners have lost their coverage within the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If it’s true, I urge the government to restore MySalam free takaful coverage to both the B40 and M40 groups.

“This is not the time to reduce health protection for Malaysians!,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the government to consider expanding the scheme’s coverage to Covid-19 patients.

MySalam was introduced by the previous Pakatan Harapan government to provide the M40 and B40 earners with health insurance to cover medical fees for critical diseases up to RM8,000 including warded compensation worth RM50 per day for two weeks.