Ambank provides six-month moratorium to assist flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — AmBank Group is prepared to offer flood relief moratorium of up to six-months to its customers who are affected by the floods.

In a statement, the bank said the moratorium will cover monthly instalments or repayments for all loans and financing facilities, including credit card facilities.

“We are ready to assist our customers as best as we can during this difficult period. We trust that our moratorium measures will help to alleviate the distress faced by flood victims,” said group managing director Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir.

Additionally, AmBank will waive all incidental and replacement charges for customers seeking to replace their passbooks, cheque books, fixed deposit certificates, ATM, credit and debit cards, he said.

The bank will also continue to provide assistance to B40, M40 and micro-enterprise customers who have suffered from job losses or income reductions due to the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic via its Targeted Repayment Assistance (TRA) programme.

“We understand that these are still challenging times and we would like to reassure our customers that we will continue to assist them in meeting their financial obligations,” said Sulaiman.

In addition to the extension of the TRA Programme to June 30, 2021, the group has continuously reached out to its customers to offer tailored additional assistance, he added.

To-date, AmBank has reached out to more than 500,000 customers to offer repayment assistance.

The bank has processed more than 150,000 applications from individuals and small and medium customers to the tune of RM13 billion, and approved close to 100 per cent of these applications.

AmBank would like to advise customers who have experienced difficulties and disruptions as a direct result of the flooding to contact its nearest branch or contact centre at 03-2178 8888 or by emailing [email protected]. — Bernama