Take a break and leave party to us, Pontian Umno Youth chief tells Zahid and veterans

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should take a break from leading the party, a Johor Youth division chief said.

Pontian Youth chief Mohd Helmi Buang told Utusan Malaysia that other party veterans who have served for many terms should also consider taking a break so the party can move forward in accordance with the times.

“These actions are important so that the new generation will continue to respect and love the party,” Helmi was quoted saying.

“Withdrawing does not mean giving up. He can still help the party from the outside by ensuring the new generation’s fighting spirit is still intact.”

Zahid ― who is a former home minister ― is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money-laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

He was also accused by Tan Sri Annuar Musa for colluding with Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

Annuar, who was recently sacked as Barisan Nasional secretary-general, disclosed that he was aware of several instances involving Ahmad Zahid conspiring with external factions not aligned with the decisions made by the party’s supreme council.

He claimed Zahid had in “black and white” offered support to PKR president Anwar in the latter’s bid to topple the Perikatan Nasional government and held negotiations with DAP to form a “political alignment” without the knowledge of Umno MPs.

This alleged support went against the party’s policies of never to support Anwar or DAP.