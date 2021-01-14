Seventy families stranded after Kampung Sepadulang bridge flooded in Sabah

LAHAD DATU, Jan 14 — About 70 families in Kampung Sepadulang were stranded when a wooden bridge connecting them to other areas was inundated by the overflow of water from Sungai Segama following heavy rain since Monday.

Segama community development officer Mizma Appehdullah said that the unstable 20-metre long bridge was impassable for vehicles, and he will channel assistance to the affected villagers tomorrow.

“The phenomenon is normal here but not this severe, and we are currently on the alert level,” he said when met here today.

Mizma said that the overflow of water from Sungai Segama also caused the villages located along its banks to face flooding when there was continuous rain.

“Yesterday, eight families involving 28 people from Kampung Segama Batu 8 and Kampung Ulu Segama were assisted by the Civil Defence Force to be evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) at the Agricultural Training and Vocational Centre multipurpose hall for their safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, residents in the Kampung Tanjung Aru Tengah area here have been advised to evacuate due to the high tide phenomenon.

One of the residents, Abu Bakar Jamian, 68, said the rough sea and strong winds created bigger and taller waves, making their houses built near the shore unsafe to occupy.

He said that he and his five children are now busy moving valuables from their homes and also helping neighbours move their belongings to safer places.

“Today we were asked to vacate our homes by the authorities for fear that the high tide phenomenon will occur tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force said that a total of 99 residents living in 12 houses in the village were advised to evacuate due to the high tide phenomenon, and the agency was now helping those affected. — Bernama