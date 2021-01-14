PM Muhyiddin wishes Tamil community Happy Ponggal

Hindu devotees cook the ‘sarkkarai’ dish over an open fire to celebrate Ponggal, January 15, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wishes “Happy Ponggal” to the Tamil community celebrating the harvest festival today.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Muhyiddin said although there are no visiting activities, the festival should be celebrated in the best way possible with family members.

Ponggal is celebrated for four days beginning from the first day of ‘Thai’ month in the Tamil calendar, as a form of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest.

The word Ponggal in Tamil means “to overflow”, hence the tradition of cooking the new rice in fresh milk in pots until they overflow to symbolise abundance, fortune and prosperity. — Bernama