Grab to continue services during restricted movement order period

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Grab’s services, namely food, mart, express and transport, will continue operating as usual during the re-implementation of the restricted movement order period.

Grab Malaysia managing director Sean Goh said its key focus is to continue safeguarding the income of drivers, delivery partners and merchants, and to protect the community’s health and safety.

“Since the first movement control order (MCO) last year, we have taken steps to fast track the adoption of digital technology to help safeguard the livelihoods of our community and will continue to ramp up our efforts,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that the government has decided to implement the movement control order (MCO) in six states — Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah — for 14 days, from tomorrow until January 26.

Another six states — Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan -- would be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) while Perlis and Sarawak will be placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) for the same period.

Sean said the community needs to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set as Grab supports efforts to combat Covid-19.

“As a homegrown company, we are ready to join forces with the public sector, like-minded industry partners, and our community to help steer the nation towards recovery,” he added. — Bernama