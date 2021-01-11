PM: Exam takers can continue to attend school in Malaysia’s second lockdown

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order in Kajang January 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today exam takers can continue to attend school in states under the second movement control order (MCO), that will be enforced starting January 13 to 26, but subject to strict physical distancing protocols.

“Even though there are tight restrictions, particularly in states under the MCO, an exception will be given to pupils and those sitting for the main examinations that include SPM for year 2020 and 2021 session,” he said on live television today.

“They will be allowed to attend school but with strict SOP. The Ministry of Education will fine tune the details of the SOP soon,” he added.

