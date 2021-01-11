Following string of high-profile cases, another Kelantan state rep tests positive for Covid-19

Kelantan’s Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim announced that he and his wife has tested positive for Covid-19 January 11, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Kelantan’s Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, making him the latest in a string of public representatives to contract the disease.

In a Facebook post today, Syahbuddin said his wife, Nor Azila Sidi, has also been infected.

“It is with great grief and sadness that I announce today Abe Din (Syahbuddin) and my wife have been confirmed positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Syahbuddin also apologised to people who may have been infected from coming in contact with him, and warned others to be careful as Gua Musang is now a Covid-19 red zone.

Also in Kelantan two days ago, Nenggiri state assemblyman Abdul Aziz Yusoff and Gua Musang Umno Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani both tested positive for Covid-19 after being involved in flood relief efforts.

At the federal level, Minister in the Prime Ministers department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun have also contracted the disease.

Others including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah have been placed under quarantine after coming into close contact with Mustapa during a Cabinet meeting on January 6.

Last October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad also tested positive for the virus.